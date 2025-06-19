By John Ogunsemore

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is pained by the Court of Appeal judgment of February 10 that reinstated the APC local government council chairmen and councillors across the state and another judgement of the court on June 13 that reiterated the sanctity of the earlier judgment.

This is contained in a Thursday statement signed by Director of Media and Information of Osun APC, Mogaji Kola Olabisi and sent to Daily Sun.

Olabisi enjoined APC members and supporters to be wary of the ruling PDP chieftains and members venting their frustrations over the two judgements.

The Osun APC spokesman said, “It is strange that the patently aggrieved PDP members and their supporters have taken to raining needless abuses and verbal attacks on all the relevant Federal Government institutions including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Ministers and

the members of the opposition APC in the state at any slightest opportunity.

“The basis of the loss of decorum by the PDP members and their apologists is that the drums that Governor Ademola Adeleke and all other high political functionaries in the ruling party rolled out to celebrate the misrepresentation of the June 13th, 2025 ruling have amounted to nothing.

“The most annoying thing was that some of the reactionary leaders in the state like the serving members of the National Assembly, House of Assembly members, state executive members, party leaders, both lowly and highly-placed members of the PDP were jostling for attention to congratulate Governor Adeleke and the sit-at-home and no-election impersonators local government council chairmen and councillors on the day the ruling was made.

“Information also has it that the matriarch of the Ede country home was ignorantly flaunting the June 13th, 2025 Court of Appeal ruling, telling the unsuspecting guests and hosts in Igbajo where she had gone for a conferment of a chieftaincy title on her, spewing a lie that the ruling had affected the reinstatement of the APC council chairmen and councillors.

“The fear of the bungling of the so-much hyped infra-projects which the government has been inappropriately using the allocations of the local government council areas to prosecute and the unfortunate appointments of a copious number of Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants, Personal Assistants for Facebook and Social media attacks are some of the reasons the PDP members and their supporters have gone unnecessarily bellicose, militant, saucy and flagrantly abusive of some of the notable chieftains of the opposition APC party.”

Olabisi added, “It was pathetic that no one within the PDP could explain to the hitherto elated Governor Adeleke that the June 13th, 2025 Court of Appeal ruling was strictly procedural that it has no effect whatsoever on the Court of Appeal judgment of the 10th of February, 2025, before he started to resort to dancing over the ruling that was glaringly not beneficial to his party and has terminally put an end to the over misused judgment of the APP which as a matter of law existed only to the 10th day of February, 2025 when the Appellate Court delivered the judgment over the same issue and parties in PDP appeal.

“The PDP members who are cashing in on the gullibility and legal ignorance of the governor played a fast one on him by not disclosing to him that the ruling concerned only the relisting procedure and that it further emphasizes validity and bindingness of the judgment relating to the reinstatement of the local government council chairmen and their councillors in Appeal No. CA/AK/270/2022.

“It was also gathered that some of the sit-at-home local government council chairmen impersonators who were fed with the excessive lies and wrong interpretation of the ruling had gone on a borrowing spree to fund the celebration are now in a fix as their creditors are dragging them for the refund of their loans.

“Someone out there should help explain to the doubting Thomases in the Osun State PDP that the June 13th, 2025 ruling of the Court of Appeal does not overturn or affect the February 10th, 2025 Court of Appeal judgment which reinstated the Osun State local government council chairmen.”

The APC spokesman said the second judgement rather solidified the first in clearer words and terms by stating that “relisting of the over-rated APP appeal would create a confusion as to their solid judgment of the 10th February, 2025 therefore, the Court of Appeal rejected an attempt to relist it which was also the prayers of the PDP but unknown to them that it would be this backfiring”.

Olabisi further explained, “It is necessary for the Osun State PDP members and supporters to perpetually live with the fact that the February 10th, 2025 Court of Appeal judgment remains valid, binding, unappealed and unchallenged and that the reinstated chairmen remain in the office unless a higher court expressly overturns that February 10th, 2025 decision and no such appeal or ruling exists.”

He charged the PDP leadership to desist from a deliberate misrepresentation of the June 13th, 2025 Court of Appeal ruling “as it’s an express road to irredeemable perdition”.

The party spokesman lauded the reinstated APC LG chairmen and councillors whom he said have started the laying of a marvellous governance at the grassroots level across the state.

“The good people of the state are yearning for your efforts to bail them out from the state of inertia and inactivity which the local government council areas had been sentenced to since the inauguration of the Governor Adeleke-led administration.

“We understand the unfavourable plight of the PDP chieftains, members and their apologists on the issue at stake as there is no way a child is beaten and he will be denied the opportunity to cry and there’s no way a feeding bottle is abruptly removed from the mouth of a baby that he will not become rebellious as it is being witnessed in the current plight of the PDP in the state.

“The fact remains that the law is not a respecter of anyone and it’s a leveller in a democratic dispensation.

“The PDP and their co-travellers should let it sink in their subconscious that the ruling that was delivered on the 13th of June, 2025 by the Court of Appeal was in respect of a motion to relist the abandoned appeal dismissed on the 13th January, 2025 for want of prosecution in Appeal No. CA/AK/226M/2022 which is different from the one that reinstated the APC chairmen and councillors,” Olabisi stated.