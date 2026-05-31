Why Osimhen, Lookman are absent from Poland, Portugal friendly – Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed that Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will not feature in Nigeria’s upcoming international friendlies against Poland and Portugal, citing fitness management and club commitments.

Nigeria are scheduled to face Poland in Warsaw on Wednesday before taking on Portugal in Leiria on June 10 as part of preparations for future competitive fixtures.

Both forwards were originally included in the squad released two weeks ago, but Chelle said the decision to withdraw them was made to protect their physical condition and respect club requests.

Explaining Osimhen’s absence, the coach noted that the striker is currently focused on resolving his club future and was not at an optimal level to participate.

“We miss two players because Victor Osimhen maybe he is about to change club so I prefer he stays at home because if he plays and is not at 100 percent is not good,” Chelle said.

On Lookman, Chelle revealed that the winger was excused after a request from Atlético Madrid due to fatigue concerns.

“For Lookman he is very tired and Atletico ask us to excuse him,” he added.

Despite the absence of two of his most influential attackers, Chelle is expected to test depth within the squad as Nigeria build on their recent Unity Cup success in London, where the Super Eagles defeated Jamaica 3-0 in the final.

The friendlies against Poland and Portugal are seen as key steps in Chelle’s long-term plans as he continues to shape a competitive and balanced national team.