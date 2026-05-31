Osimhen joins Mbappé, Kane atop UEFA’s UCL elite performers list

Victor Osimhen has finished the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League season among the competition’s most decorated performers, matching some of Europe’s biggest stars in the race for Player of the Match honours.

UEFA’s official season breakdown released on Saturday placed the Nigerian striker alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé and Sporting CP’s Francisco Trincão as the top performers, each recording four Player of the Match awards.

Osimhen’s strong campaign came despite Galatasaray’s Round of 16 exit. The Super Eagles forward played a decisive role in the Turkish side’s run, helping them eliminate Juventus in the knockout play-offs before they eventually fell 4-1 on aggregate to Liverpool.

The former Napoli striker delivered several standout displays across the tournament, underlining his influence on Galatasaray’s European campaign. His performances included match-winning outings against Liverpool, Bodø/Glimt, Ajax and Juventus.

UEFA’s Player of the Match recognitions were selected by the governing body’s Technical Observer Group after every fixture, with winners presented trophies on the pitch.

Beyond the joint leaders, several top names also featured prominently throughout the season. PSG’s Vitinha claimed the award in the final after the French giants edged Arsenal on penalties, while players such as Declan Rice, Ousmane Dembélé, Julián Álvarez, Victor Gyökeres and Anthony Gordon produced notable performances across the knockout and league stages.

Osimhen’s inclusion among Europe’s elite performers further strengthens his standing as one of Africa’s most influential footballers, finishing level with proven global stars in one of club football’s biggest individual measures of impact.