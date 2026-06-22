Orji Kalu links Nigeria’s economic growth to improved security

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said Nigeria must invest more in security to achieve sustainable economic growth and improve the living conditions of its citizens.

Kalu made the remarks on Monday in Sokoto after commissioning 10 road projects executed by the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu in the Arkilla New Layout area of the state.

The position was made known in a statement signed by Abubakar Bawa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto.

According to Kalu, insecurity remains a major obstacle to the country’s economic progress and must be addressed to enable growth that benefits ordinary Nigerians.

“What this country needs is economic expansion so that there can be money, prosperity and goodness for Nigerians. This is what the country needs,” he said.

The former governor said while Nigeria’s economy is showing positive signs at the macroeconomic level, many citizens are yet to feel the impact.

“Things might look difficult today. Yes, as you can see, I am an industrialist. The macroeconomy is doing well, but the microeconomy is not doing well. I told the President this,” Kalu said.

He attributed part of the disconnect between economic performance and the realities faced by Nigerians to the country’s security challenges, adding that improved investment in security would help ensure that economic gains reach more people.

Kalu also commended President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to expand the economy, while stressing the need for policies that translate macroeconomic gains into improvements in the lives of citizens.

He further called for national unity, saying, “Nigeria is one, and I will continue to pray and plead for the unity of this country until I die.”

The senator also thanked Governor Ahmed Aliyu for inviting him to commission the road projects in Sokoto State.