Oritsejafor: Jonathan’s fiercest critics now hold power

Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, has said many of the politicians who branded former President Goodluck Jonathan “clueless” during his administration are today occupying positions of authority, arguing that Nigeria’s challenges have deepened despite the change in leadership.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Oritsejafor defended Jonathan’s record and questioned the criticisms directed at the former president while he was in office.

“Where are those people now? Are they not the same people today who are in power?” Oritsejafor asked.

“People who called him clueless, but they wouldn’t allow him to do the things he needed to do. They protested against him all over the place in Lagos especially, and across the country.”

The cleric said many of those who backed the protests against Jonathan now hold influential positions in government.

“Now, the people who sponsored all those protests, who did a lot of all those things, many of them are the people in power today. So, now they have the clue, but look at where Nigeria is now,” he said.

Asked whether he regretted supporting Jonathan during the 2015 presidential election, Oritsejafor responded: “No, I don’t.”

He also criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, claiming the country’s economic and security challenges have worsened under the current government.

“The government of Tinubu has done more harm to this nation than this nation has ever experienced,” he said.

While stopping short of calling for Tinubu’s resignation, Oritsejafor urged the president to honestly assess his ability to address Nigeria’s mounting problems.

“I would not sit here categorically and tell him resign. But I think what I would say to him is, look, don’t pretend to know what to do when you don’t know what to do. Don’t pretend that you can take Nigeria out of where it is now, when you know you can’t,” he stated.

The former CAN president also faulted the administration’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, saying many Nigerians are struggling to see signs of improvement.

“The average Nigerian today has no hope, except if you say you look up to God to give you hope,” he said.

Oritsejafor further advised Tinubu against seeking another term in office, declaring: “Don’t begin to dream of coming back to continue this same mess.”

His remarks add to the growing debate over Nigeria’s direction, with political leaders, religious figures and civil society groups increasingly weighing in on the country’s economic difficulties, insecurity and governance challenges ahead of the 2027 general election.