Opposition is suffering because APC is performing better — Sule

By Lawrence Agbo

The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said the growing weakness of opposition parties in Nigeria is largely due to the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress, insisting that the party’s achievements have made it difficult for rivals to gain political ground.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Nasarawa State governor argued that the APC was outperforming the expectations of its critics, leaving opposition parties with little room to challenge its record.

According to him, the ruling party’s delivery in governance is the major reason many opposition groups are struggling to remain relevant ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“If anything is destroying the opposition parties, it is our performance because we in the APC are performing better than they ever expected,” he said.

Sule also expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu and his economic policies, saying this was the period he most wanted the president to secure re-election.

He explained that Tinubu’s reforms, though difficult, had brought significant benefits to Nasarawa State and were beginning to reshape the country’s economic direction.

“This is the time I want President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win this election more than any other time, because I believe in his economic reforms. His economic reforms have been very beneficial to Nasarawa State,” he stated.

The governor maintained that the APC remained the strongest political platform in the country and said its governance record would continue to weaken opposition attempts to build momentum.

He also addressed his relationship with former Nasarawa governor Umaru Al-Makura, dismissing suggestions that he was politically controlled by him.

Sule said Al-Makura did not “bring him from the dustbin,” but rather supported him as an accomplished professional entering politics.

“He is not my godfather; he mentored me into politics,” Sule said, adding that he was already a Group Managing Director of a quoted company before joining public service.

His comments come as political alignments ahead of the 2027 presidential election continue to intensify, with APC leaders increasingly defending the Tinubu administration’s record while opposition parties seek stronger coalitions.