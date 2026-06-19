Ooni urges Osun politicians to shun violence ahead of August 15 poll

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged politicians and their supporters in Osun State to avoid violence and embrace peace ahead of the 15 August governorship election.

The monarch gave the charge on Friday at his palace in Ile-Ife during the reception of the re-election campaign team of Governor Ademola Adeleke, led by Prof. Wale Oladipo, Chairman of the Campaign Council and former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The entourage included Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi; Senator Lere Oyewumi, Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate; Hon. Bamidele Salam, member representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency; and the Commissioner for Information, Mr Kolapo Alimi.

Also present were Hon. Lasun Yusuf, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; Sunday Bisi, Osun PDP Chairman; and Pastor Victor Akande, Accord Party Chairman in the state.

Oba Ogunwusi said Osun was bigger than any individual or political interest and urged politicians to avoid hate speech and actions capable of destabilising the state.

He said, “I am appealing to politicians and their followers to shun violence. The whole world is watching Osun, and we must show them that we are peace-loving people.”

The monarch added that “Osun is bigger than any political party or person”, noting that God is the one who ultimately enthrones leaders.

Earlier, Senator Lere Oyewumi, the campaign director-general, said the team visited to seek the royal blessing of the Ooni before commencing its re-election campaign.

Oyewumi said the team would begin consultations with residents on the governor’s programmes and assured the people of Ife that Adeleke would not disappoint them.

Prof. Oladipo also said the Accord Party was committed to a violence-free campaign and urged other political parties to reciprocate.

He said peace was necessary for development and that the election should not be treated as a “do-or-die” affair, adding that Governor Adeleke had delivered infrastructural projects, including the flyover and roads constructed and completed in Ile-Ife.