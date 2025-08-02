From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is set to unveil Nigeria’s first indigenous social media platform, 2GEDA, on Saturday, August 16, at the prestigious Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Akanran, Ibadan.

The announcement was made yesterday by Smith Emeka Eze, co-owner of the platform and a rising tech entrepreneur, who described 2GEDA as a transformative digital project aimed at redefining Africa’s presence in the global tech ecosystem.

Described as a homegrown digital hub, 2GEDA is designed to provide a safe, inclusive, and innovative space for Nigerians, Africans, and global internet users to connect, collaborate, and conduct business. The platform promises robust features tailored to meet the diverse needs of users while promoting local culture, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

“The platform will serve as a digital home for Nigerians and Africans worldwide,” said Eze. “This is more than just a tech product; it is a cultural milestone and a step towards reclaiming our digital sovereignty.”

The unveiling ceremony, scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm, will be hosted by Engr Jubril Dotun Sanusi, CEO of Ilaji Group. The event is expected to draw a glittering array of dignitaries, including Nigeria’s leading business moguls such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Obi Cubana.

Also expected are top government officials from federal, state, and local levels, along with traditional rulers from across the country, all converging to celebrate what is being hailed as a “tech breakthrough for Nigeria.”

In a pre-event statement, the Ooni of Ife described 2GEDA as “a digital revolution tailored for Nigerians, by Nigerians, and for the benefit of Africa at large.” He emphasised that the platform aligns with his broader mission to position Nigeria as a dominant player in global innovation and technology.

Highlights of the day will include a live demonstration of the 2GEDA web and mobile platforms, cultural performances, and keynote speeches on the future of indigenous technology in Africa. A roundtable dialogue on digital innovation and economic empowerment is also scheduled to facilitate thought leadership and stakeholder collaboration.

With the active backing of traditional institutions and business elites, Eze believes 2GEDA has the potential to emerge as a flagship digital platform for the continent.

“This is only the beginning,” he said. “With unity of purpose and a bold vision, 2GEDA can drive digital excellence and economic transformation across Africa.”