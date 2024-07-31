Onyeka Onwenu’s sons speak out on her demise

By Chinelo Obogo

The sons of the late singer, Onyeka Onwenu, Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, have spoken out following her sudden demise on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

In a statement, they revealed that she was rushed to the hospital after a performance, where doctors made every effort to save her life but she passed away last night.

They also expressed gratitude to the governor of Abia State, Alex Otti and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for their support.

They said: “It is with heavy hearts that I and my brother wish to announce the passing of our mother, the much loved Onyeka Onwenu. She passed away last night, Tuesday July 30 2024, in Lagos Nigeria.

“She was rushed to the hospital after an amazing last performance, where doctors made every effort to save her life… sadly she passed.

Onyeka Onwenu was a national treasure, an icon and legend, who inspired multiple generations of Nigerians and people around the world with her music, acting, philanthropy and humanitarian efforts.

She is greatly loved and missed.

“We would like to extend our thanks to those who were with her in her final moments. And to the general public for their concern and support.

Specifically, we are deeply grateful to Mr. Peter Obi, Mr. and Mrs. John Momoh and Mr. and Mrs. Okonkwo as well as Messrs Ajayi and Mr. Okpara all of whom were with her during her last moments. Governor Alex Otti joined to condole us soon after her passage.

We are also appreciative of Reddington Hospital and all their staff for their efforts. As we take the time to make the necessary plans, we would like you all to take the time to remember her life, the contributions she made and the impact she made on so many lives, including ours.”