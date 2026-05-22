Oluyede calls for power shift to “neglected” Ekiti South

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has lamented what he described as the alleged marginalisation of the South Senatorial District from the state’s executive office.

Oluyede, who said that since the creation of Ekiti State in 1996 the zone has not produced a governor, noted that the governorship position has continued to rotate between the Central and North Senatorial Districts.

Oluyede, who hails from the region, explained that the district’s exclusion from the governorship has resulted in political neglect, an absence of visible infrastructure and sluggish development, among others, and stressed that power must shift to the South for the sake of equity and fairness.

Oluyede made the remarks during his campaign tour of Ise-Ekiti and Emure-Ekiti local government areas of the state, where he consulted traditional rulers and rallied support for his governorship ambition.

Accompanied by party leaders, supporters and a large convoy of PDP faithful, the governorship hopeful visited the palaces of the Arinjale of Ise Kingdom and the Elemure of Emure Kingdom.

Speaking at the palace of the Elemure of Emure-Ekiti, HRM Oba James Babatunde Ajiboye, Oluyede promised to deliver all-round development across the state if elected.

“In 1987, I worked in the health centre here in Emure. I can tell you that there hasn’t been any meaningful change between then and now. The reason is that we have been short-changed in Ekiti South.

“Emure is a very big town, but the people are not receiving fair treatment. Do we have good government schools here? Do we have a good hospital here? What about security? It is just as if we have been forgotten here.

“The truth is that the good things we are asking for are not difficult to achieve. Since the current administration came on board, they have received over N800 billion as monthly allocations. What have they been able to achieve with the huge amount? Even Ado-Ekiti, the capital of the state where my deputy comes from, is also suffering an infrastructure deficit.

“We need the support of the people of Emure. PDP is the only party that has been able to ensure economic prosperity, and the people know this.

“I don’t know why the political mathematics has not favoured the South since the creation of Ekiti State in 1996.”

PDP leaders in Ekiti South also used the occasion to declare their support for Oluyede’s candidacy, describing the 2026 election as an opportunity to “liberate” the region and state from years of alleged neglect, underdevelopment and insecurity under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his remarks, Oba James Babatunde Ajiboye decried what he described as the persistent neglect of Emure by successive administrations despite the town’s contributions to the development of the state.

The monarch, while welcoming Oluyede and his entourage, urged PDP supporters to remain loyal and committed to the candidate’s vision for Ekiti State.

“This is not just a gathering; people are here for different reasons. Those following Oluyede should remain loyal to him and his cause,” the royal father said.

Oba Ajiboye decried what he termed decades of political deception against the people of Emure, insisting that the community would no longer accept political appointments without meaningful developmental impact.

“Emure is not a small town, so why should we remain backward? Politics has spoiled many things, and our community has suffered neglect for too long. Henceforth, we will no longer accept insignificant appointments that do not bring real development to our people,” he declared.

The monarch also appealed to politicians and stakeholders not to ridicule or marginalise members of the community, irrespective of their social status.

A PDP chieftain from Ekiti South, Chief Ojo Ologun, called on residents to support Oluyede, describing him as a candidate capable of repositioning Ekiti State.

Ologun said he returned to active politics because of his confidence in the PDP flag bearer’s leadership qualities and family pedigree.

“I had withdrawn from politics, but when I saw that it was Oluyede who emerged as the PDP candidate, I decided to join his movement. His grandfather did well, his father also did well, and I am convinced he, too, will perform excellently,” he said.

According to him, Oluyede has longstanding ties with Emure, noting that the town was the governorship candidate’s first place of work and remains “his second home”.

He also expressed optimism that the PDP would secure victory in future elections, including the House of Representatives seats in the area.

At Ise-Ekiti, the Arinjale of Ise Kingdom, HRM Oba (Dr) Adetunji David Ajayi, received Oluyede and a large crowd of supporters at his palace, where PDP leaders intensified campaigns for the party’s return to power.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, appealed to the people of Ekiti South to support Oluyede’s candidacy, arguing that the PDP had consistently demonstrated commitment to the region through its zoning arrangements.

“There is no sentiment in governance. Traditional rulers see the realities on the ground, whether good or bad. PDP has shown greater commitment to Ekiti South than any other party by zoning the governorship position to the South in 2018 and again in 2026,” Ogunsakin said.

Describing Oluyede as “a son of the soil”, Ogunsakin said the PDP candidate possesses the experience, exposure and competence required to transform the state.

Addressing the gathering, Oluyede said his visit was beyond politics, insisting that it formed part of consultations aimed at rescuing Ekiti from “bad governance and economic decline”.

According to him, the current administration has failed to justify the huge federal allocations accruing to the state.

“If the incumbent government had performed well, we would not be here campaigning today. Ekiti is currently one of the poorest states economically, and that is the painful truth,” he said.

The PDP candidate alleged that despite improved federal allocations to the state, residents had little to benefit in terms of infrastructure, economic growth and security.

He cited rising insecurity, unpaid entitlements and economic hardship as evidence of governance failure.

“Civil servants, pensioners and workers are complaining daily. Kidnapping has become rampant, and many communities have seen little or no development,” he stated.

Oluyede further criticised some infrastructural projects executed by the present administration, claiming they fell below standard despite huge public expenditure.

He promised that a PDP administration under his leadership would focus on economic expansion, improved internally generated revenue and people-oriented development.

“We have enough resources in Ekiti. I will generate N72 billion annually and ensure the state does not rely solely on federal allocation. The problem is that the present government lacks the vision and capacity to do things differently,” he added.

The PDP standard bearer also accused the ruling APC of intolerance and harassment of opposition members.

“The APC once claimed PDP no longer existed, but now that they have realised their failures, they have resorted to intimidation and arrests. That is not governance,” he alleged.

Responding, the Arinjale of Ise Kingdom, Oba Ajayi, urged politicians across party lines to embrace peace and avoid violence during the electioneering period.

“You are all our children. We have witnessed different administrations, and we will continue to pray for all leaders. Politics should not divide us because Ekiti people are one,” the monarch said.

The royal father also commended efforts aimed at tackling insecurity, particularly the establishment of a military base in the axis, which he said was once notorious for kidnappings and violent attacks.

He thereafter offered prayers for Oluyede and wished him success in his governorship ambition.