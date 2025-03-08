From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has commended the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, for ending policies protecting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rights and recognising only male and female sexes.

Noting that Trump, in his Executive Order, declared that sexes cannot be changed and projected a ban on transgender people serving in the US military, the monarch highlighted that Trump also assured that government funds would not be used to promote gender identity.

According to Trump, waivers for life-saving HIV care and treatment will not be applied to gay and bisexual men or trans women accessing preventive medicine. The monarch, in a statement issued by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, on Saturday, posited that Trump’s orders will restore the sanctity of humanity and bring sanity to the world’s moral practices.

The monarch faulted the old practices of gay and lesbianism, which he said challenged the natural and fundamental reality, adding that individual natural sexual attachment should be a source of pride. He stated that the new order issued by Trump will renew people’s trust in the moral consciousness of the US.

“The moral consciousness of the world is raised by the suspension of policies protecting LGTB rights by recognizing two sexes only -male and female. Ending such policies deserves the commendation of every reasonable individual in respect of sound moral standard,” Oluwo said.

“I especially commend the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump for putting an end to immorality by restoring the sanctity and dignity of human persons. The LGBT executive orders must be given every needed support to prevail. I learned some pro LGBT organizations are instituting legal action. They will fail. It’s a contest between morality and immorality.

“As a Natural Paramount Ruler with authority and voice of note, I drum my support for the order and will promote the new policy in respect of human honour and dignity,” he added.