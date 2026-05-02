Olanipekun boosts social justice with ultramodern human rights center in Ekiti

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As part of efforts to ensure that individuals irrespective of backgrounds, have their rights protected, Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN), has donated a Human Rights Center for the advancement of the rule of law and social justice system.

Olanipekun represented by Adeola Omotunde(SAN) made the remarks in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State during the inauguration of the ultramodern center at the premises of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikere Branch.

The Senior Advocate pointed out that promotion and defence of human rights remain critical to achieving democratic growth and national development.

Olanipekun noted that the facility would serve as a center for legal aid services, public enlightenment campaigns, conflict resolution and other activities geared towards advancing justice and equity in society.

The Ikere-Ekiti born philanthropist used the occasion to appeal to illustrious sons and daughters of Ikere-Ekiti, well-meaning individuals and organisations to give back to society, to support people in need, strengthen social cohesion and bridge inequality gaps.

Performing the inauguration, the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, commended Olanipekun’s continued contributions to the legal sector and community development.

The CJ said the new human rights office would serve as a refuge for the poor, widows, detainees and other vulnerable groups seeking justice.

He described the center as a landmark intervention that will expand access to justice and strengthen the protection of fundamental rights.

Ogunmoye noted that the facility would provide pro bono legal services, advocacy and protection of fundamental rights, ensuring that justice is not merely theoretical but accessible to all.

The CJ recalled Olanipekun’s earlier donation of an ultramodern High Court Complex in Ikere-Ekiti commissioned in 2023.

According to him, while the court complex strengthened the judicial system, the human rights office complements it by empowering legal practitioners and citizens to pursue justice.

“Today, we are here gathered again to commission the ASIWAJU WOLE OLANIPEKUN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE -a sanctuary for the Bar, for legal scholarship and for the citizen whose rights must be defended. If the High Court Complex strengthened the seat of judgement, this Human Rights office strengthens the voice that seeks judgement. Both projects, from the same generous heart completes a circle: one delivers justice; the other equips the defenders.

“By funding, and donating this magnificent edifice, Chief Wole Olanipekun has taken up the cause in Psalm 140: 12-1 know that the Lord will maintain the cause of the afflicted, and the right of the poor. His gift translates scripture into brick, staff and case files. It ensures that the fatherless and the widow in Ekiti State and beyond have a place to plead their case and find a defender.

“He has again written his name in gold, not only in the annals of the legal profession but in the hearts of generations yet unborn. This building is a testament to his lifelong devotion to the law, his love for his roots, and his unshakable belief that human rights are not privileges but entitlements. He has shown us that true greatness is measured not by what we take, but by what we give back. Ekiti State, and indeed Nigeria, is proud of him.

“I now use this occasion to make a passionate appeal to other branches of the Nigerian Bar Association across the country. The challenge before us is clear: we must move beyond rhetorics and take concrete steps to deepen access to justice in our communities.

“Let the example of Ikere Branch and Chief Olanipekun inspire us. Imagine if every NBA branch had a human rights centre, a legal aid clinic, or a law library built through partnership with its members. That is how we build the Bar of our dreams branch by branch, project by project.”

The Chairman of the NBA Ikere Branch, Temitope Kolawole, in his remarks, described the project as not only a physical structure but a sanctuary of hope and a citadel of justice.

Kolawole hailed Olanipekun for the provision of the project, saying the office would operate on three key pillars: advocacy for the vulnerable, public enlightenment on rights and free legal services.

He also highlighted the branch’s track record in defending human rights, particularly during the aftermath of the End SARS protests, when it provided legal support to victims of police brutality and contributed to compensation awards.

Kolawole noted that the branch’s efforts earned national recognition, including an award from the NBA Human Rights Institute in 2024.

“This office stands on three symbolic pillars: a hub for advocacy, where the weak finds strength, a center for enlightenment where ignorance of rights is replaced with knowledge and empowerment, and a cost-free unhindered access to justice and legal services.

“This office also represents our common resolution that oppression, victimisation and injustice will find no hiding place within our jurisdiction and from here the ripple of justice will spread far beyond what we can see. Archbishop Desmond Tutu warned us not to be neutral where the poor, ignorant and the weak are oppressed as our silence shall be interpreted as chosen the side of the oppressor.

“My lords, gentlemen of the bar and distinguished guests, we have hearkened to the voice of courage and reasoning by this office where: The poor walk in and find justice without intimidation. The oppressed walk in and find defenders without compromise The voiceless walk in and leave empowered.

“To Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN), CFR – for yet another monumental gift, we salute a man whose name is already etched in the golden annals of legal excellence and philanthropy – A titan at the Bar and a true servant of God and humanity, his generosity is not just an act of giving but an act of nation-building, history will remember this day not just for what you gave but for what you ignited. Sir, you have not merely donated a building but you have strengthened the architecture of justice again and again.”

The ceremony was graced by senior members of the Bar and Bench including, Hon. Justice O.O Olatanwura, Justice Olanike Adegoke, Justice Emmanuel Omotosho and Justice Adesoji Adegboye from Customary Court of Appeal.

The Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Samuel Adejimi Adu, was represented by the Olupole of Ipole-Iloro Ekiti, Oba.Babatola Ezekiel while members of the Ogoga-in Council were also present.