From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to eradicate irregular migration, human trafficking, and the associated human rights abuses that have long plagued the State.

The Government through a bold, structured, and multi-sectoral response led by the Edo State Migration Agency, is charting a new path towards sustainable migration governance, social justice, and economic reintegration.

Speaking on the policy thrust of the Government in this regard, the Director-General of the Edo State Migration Agency, Hon. Lucky Agazuma, disclosed that under the directive and active leadership of Governor Okpebholo, the State has adopted a strategic and human-centered approach to addressing irregular migration, an issue that has affected thousands of Edo citizens, especially the youth.

He stated that no administration in the history of Edo State has tackled the issue of irregular migration with the commitment, policy depth, and urgency that Governor Okpebholo has brought to the table.

“His Excellency has prioritized the safety, dignity, and empowerment of Edo people, especially victims of trafficking and returnees”, Agazuma disclosed.

Besides, he explained that the Edo State Government, through the Migration Agency, has launched two flagship policy models: the S³ Model—See it, Say it, Sort it—which encourages community members to report suspected cases of trafficking or migration-related crimes; and the R³ Model—Re-admit, Rehabilitate, Reintegrate—targeted at returning migrants and designed to offer psychosocial support, vocational training, business start-up support, and long-term integration plans to ensure their sustainable livelihood within the State.

Agazuma also announced that the Agency works in close collaboration with faith-based institutions, traditional rulers, civil society organizations, and international development partners, adding that it has functional migration desks and field officers strategically located across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to deepen grassroots engagement and data-driven responses.

He said to shift long-standing myths about migration, the Agency is driving a comprehensive safe migration education campaign, targeting both potential migrants and returnees. Many young people falsely believe that life abroad is a bed of roses, simply because they see flashy lifestyles during holiday returns from Europe.

“The Agency is working to correct these misconceptions by presenting truthful and practical insights into the real challenges migrants face abroad.

“The Agency’s outreach efforts have extended to the embassies of over 20 countries, particularly members of the European Union, where appeals have been made for visa reforms, reduced application costs, and better legal pathways for travel and work”,

the Director-General disclosed, emphasizing that embassies must support safe migration by making legal migration affordable and accessible.

He also said that significant rescue operations have been carried out under the Okpebholo-led administration, including the repatriation and rehabilitation of young Edo girls trafficked to Libya and Burkina Faso—one of whom, a 14-year-old, was rescued and flown with the backing of the Governor.

“Another landmark case involved the arrest and prosecution of a native doctor notorious for administering trafficking oaths. The symbolic arrest and imprisonment of this figure have become a powerful advocacy tool against the fear and silence enforced through ritualistic threats.

“The Agency also operates a robust post-reintegration monitoring framework, ensuring that returnees who receive support from the State Government are followed up through mentorship, financial guidance, psychosocial care, and entrepreneurship development. They are also taught digital marketing and branding strategies to enhance the success of their businesses.

“In collaboration with private sector organizations, the Agency is channeling Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) resources into returnee empowerment and migration education.

“These partnerships are enabling the creation of jobs, funding of business start-ups, and long-term skill-based engagements.

“Governor Monday Okpebholo has emphasized that his administration is for all Edo people: home and abroad and that no one should be compelled to undertake dangerous migration journeys through the Sahel or endure modern slavery in foreign lands.

“He has consistently stated that the billions being invested in schools, hospitals, roads, and job creation are intended for Edo citizens, and every life must be preserved to enjoy these benefits.

“No Edo person must die unjustly,” the Governor insists.

The Edo State Government continues to call on all stakeholders – security agencies, traditional leaders, faith-based organizations, and the civil society to collaborate in advancing this critical agenda, Agazuma said, adding that the administration will remain vigilant, people-oriented, and relentless in its commitment to safe migration, youth empowerment, and the protection of all citizens.