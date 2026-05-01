Okpebholo transforms Edo civil service with arrears payment

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, on Friday, reiterated his administration’s focus on workers’ welfare as he announced the release of ₦2 billion for outstanding salary and pension arrears.
He disclosed this during the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration in Benin City.
The governor, represented by his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, said he had also increased the minimum wage in the state to ₦75,000, with the creation of over 10,000 jobs since his assumption of office in November 2024.
Okpebholo described the relationship between organised labour and the state government as “a model of productive partnership rooted in mutual respect”.
“I am very delighted to join the hard-working men and women of Edo on this special occasion of Workers’ Day 2026,” he said. “Today, we celebrate the men and women whose daily efforts keep our state moving forward. From teachers to health workers, civil servants, artisans, traders, and security personnel, you are the backbone of Edo’s progress.”
The governor stated that workers’ welfare had been a “top priority from the first day of this administration”, citing prompt salary payments and the sustained 13th-month salary. He disclosed that the new minimum wage of ₦75,000 monthly was a recognition of “labour’s right to dignified compensation”.
On inherited debts, Okpebholo announced the release of ₦1 billion as the first tranche for outstanding salary arrears owed to Ambrose Alli University staff and another ₦1 billion to clear gratuities owed to retired local government pensioners.
“Those who served Edo faithfully must not be forgotten,” he remarked. “The administration has employed over 10,000 workers, including 5,000 teachers, 1,300 healthcare workers, and 2,500 local vigilantes.”
He noted that the Local Government Training Institute in Akoko-Edo has been upgraded, with enrolment rising from about 30 to over 400 workers currently undergoing professional training.
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On economic empowerment, Okpebholo announced a ₦1 billion interest-free loan scheme for traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs to stimulate productivity at the community level.
Describing Edo as “an active construction site”, he said major road and infrastructure projects are ongoing across the three senatorial districts to ease movement and boost commerce.
On security, the governor reported that “through decisive action, cult-related killings have reduced from over 300 yearly to almost zero.” He said security agencies have been equipped with vehicles, motorcycles, and operational materials to sustain the gains.
Responding to workers’ concerns about the contributory pension scheme, Okpebholo said he has set up a high-powered committee to review the matter and submit advisory recommendations “within the shortest possible time”.
He credited President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for enabling Edo’s progress and urged workers to support the federal government’s reforms.
“My dear workers, this administration believes governance must be measured by impact, not promises. We will continue to work with labour in mutual respect and good faith as we build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Edo State,” the governor added.
Labour leaders at the event, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Bernard Eguakhide, and Joseph Wassah, Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, lauded the wage increase and arrears payments but called for accelerated action on the pension review.
Eguakhide said this year’s theme for the Workers’ Day celebrations, “Insecurity and Poverty: The Bane of Decent Work”, spoke directly to the harsh realities confronting workers in the nation and the world at large as a result of the continued war in some parts of the world that has affected crude oil prices all over the world, including Nigeria.
He lauded the governor for sustaining the prompt payment of salaries, restoring stability in workers’ lives, and driving employment initiatives, including the recruitment of teachers and civil servants.
“Edo State has enjoyed over one year of sustained industrial peace due to your support for Congress and Edo workers. We assure you of continued cooperation and commitment to keeping Edo State free from industrial unrest, reassuring you and your government that Edo will not burn; instead, Edo will SHINE during our reign as labour leaders in the state,” Eguakhide said.