From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governor Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, assured the people of Edo State that his administration would continue with the developmental stride he has started to ensure that they enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He spoke at the palace of the Oba of Benin shortly after his arrival from Abuja where the election petition tribunal affirmed him and Dennis Idahosa as the duly-elected governor and deputy governor respectively, in the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

Governor Okpebholo was accompanied by Idahosa, Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, and other top government functionaries, on a motorcade from the Benin airport to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare ll.

The governor and his entourage thanked the monarch for his prayers and support for the new administration since it came on board.

He appreciated the people of the state and the judges for their unanimity in their decision in his favour based on what was provided before them by all parties.

“Your Majesty, I am here to thank you and Edo people for the love, prayers, and support shown to my administration. I will continue to do my best and work for Edo people and ensure that Edo enjoys the dividends of democracy,” he said.

The Oba described the governor as a traditional son of the palace and personally prayed for him, unlike the usual practice of delegating a palace chief to do so. He noted that some persons came to destroy the Kingdom but the incumbent governor has come to rescue the state and direct it on the path of development and growth. He prayed for the success of the administration.

“The tribunal judgment was a victory for the Edo people. The governor has been doing well for the state as he has hit the ground running. I am supposed to travel today on a working visit but when I heard that the governor was coming, I had to wait for him.

“We heard that he wants to bring victory to his father. I had to wait for him. He is my traditional son. We will do our best to pray for him and play a fatherly role.

“The governor is a traditional son. We will not speak much. This is significant as we have not done this before. I appeal to the sons and daughters of the Oba, chiefs in the palace, as we will not allow our son to kneel for too long. We have not done this before, leaving the throne to lift a person up from his knees. The ancestors directed us to do this. I encourage you to work harder, and I know you have been working so hard that sometimes you have no time to play. We thank you for coming here first. Thank you so much,” the Oba said.