By Lukman Olabiyi

Ojukwu Transport Limited (OTL) has called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene in the alleged unlawful enforcement of a court judgment that is currently the subject of an appeal in a protracted property dispute involving several high-value properties in Lagos.

In a letter dated May 8, 2026, the company alleged that lawyers representing one of the parties to the dispute were seeking to execute a warrant of possession based on a 2022 judgment delivered by Justice A.M. Lawal in Suit No. LD/1539/2012.

OTL argued that the move was improper and unlawful, maintaining that the judgment is under appeal and should not be enforced pending the determination of the appellate proceedings.

The company further stated that the properties in dispute had earlier been covered by a separate judgment delivered on June 1, 2018, by Justice Adedayo Oyebanji in Suit No. LD/794/2011, which it said was fully executed in accordance with the law.

According to the firm, the execution of the 2018 judgment involved five properties located at 4 Macpherson Avenue, 29 Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, 13 Ojora Road, and 30 Gerrard Avenue, all in Ikoyi, as well as 32 Commercial Avenue, Yaba.

OTL said the exercise was carried out with the participation of the Lagos State Police Command and the Sheriff’s Department, adding that all necessary legal procedures, including the issuance of Form O, were duly complied with.

The company also recalled an incident on May 1, 2025, when operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command allegedly took possession of one of the disputed properties at 4 Macpherson Avenue, Ikoyi, in the presence of lawyers said to be representing the interested party to the dispute. It claimed the action was based on misleading information and noted that petitions submitted to police authorities in August 2025 and January 2026 regarding the matter had yet to receive attention.

The company warned that any attempt by law enforcement agencies or court officials to carry out a fresh execution of the warrant while issues remain pending before the courts and the police would amount to an unlawful repeat execution.

OTL therefore urged the Inspector-General of Police to intervene and prevent any further action on the affected properties pending the resolution of all outstanding legal issues.