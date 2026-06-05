Ojude Oba: When culture meets fashion

06 June 2026 12:08 am WAT

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By Vivian Onyebukwa

This year’s Ojude Oba festival, Ijebu-Ode, one of Nigeria’s iconic cultural celebrations, has come and gone, but the fashion and styles displayed by attendees, will remain indelible in the minds of people who witnessed it.

 

The annual festival, which holds in Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, showcased fashion with vibrant display of luxury fabrics, from richly embroidered aso oke, lace, to adire

The ensembles in regal traditional attire such as agbada, iro and buba with stunning gele styles, attendees transformed the festival ground into a vibrant runway.

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The sunglasses, which came in different colours, shapes, sizes, and other carefully curated accessories such as coral beads, could better be seen than imagined.

To make it more stylish, some of the attendees stormed the venue on horses. Some of the attendees said the Ojude Oba festival could best be described as a festival of fashion because of the level of glamour, fashion, style displayed at the occasion.

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