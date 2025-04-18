By Damiete Braide

Prominent businessman and philanthropist, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, widely known as OilMoney, has extended heartfelt Good Friday greetings to Christians, calling on them to reflect on the true essence of the day.

In his goodwill message, he emphasized the importance of sacrifice, humility, love, and forgiveness—values embodied in the life and death of Jesus Christ. According to him, Good Friday is not just a time of mourning but a moment of deep reflection on the ultimate sacrifice made for humanity’s redemption.

Alafaa encouraged Christians to approach the occasion with sobriety and prayerful contemplation, especially in a time when moral leadership and compassion are urgently needed in society. He stressed that the message of the cross calls for purposeful living, genuine love for one another, and active contribution to societal growth.

He also prayed for peace and stability across Nigeria, urging citizens to support one another through tolerance and unity. As the Easter season approaches, OilMoney expressed hope for a spiritually enriching celebration for all Christians. He reaffirmed his commitment to the country’s progress and development, promising continued support through his various philanthropic efforts and national initiatives.