The youth Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has raised the alarm that a group of people were planning a protest in Abuja against the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

It alleged that the protest being staged under the banner of a Coalition of Civil Society organisations was being sponsored by an APC governor from the South West.

In a statement in Abuja yesterday, Ohanaeze asked the police and other security agencies to be on the alert as the protest was actually targeted at destabilising the polity to hurt the establishment.

In the statement signed by the National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze, Ogbonnia Wenceslaus and the Secretary, Chikwudi Dike, it disclosed that one a former disgraced leader of National Association of Nigerian Students was coordinating the protest.

“Most of the sponsored protesters are currently lodged in various hotels in Abuja ahead of the protest, which ostensibly is being organised to levy various spurious allegations against Uzodimma” Ohanaeze said

It wondered what was the interest of the so-called coalition of civil society organisations in the affairs of progressive governors, if not to cause a breach of the peace.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth wing knows that this protest has nothing to do with any disagreement among Progressive Governors Forum. It is actually targeted at heating up the polity against the establishment, “it insisted.

It, therefore, urged the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to be on the highest alert ,lest the so-called protest becomes a smokescreen to breach law and order in Nigeria.

While warning the sponsors to desist from what it called subversive and nefarious activities, or face dire consequences, Ohanaeze expressed confidence in Uzodimma in his role as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum.