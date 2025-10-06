From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Immediate past president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Ifeanyichukwu Obasi-Nweze, has cautioned the incoming executive of the socio-cultural organisation against antagonising governments at all levels.

In his valedictory speech at the Igbo Day celebration in Abuja, yesterday, Barrister Obasi-Nweze said, “it is always counter-productive to fight any government as some past leaders of the group did without making meaningful progress.”

He urged the incoming exco “to relate well with government at all tiers with a view to reaping the fruits of a good relationship with the Igbo representatives in government.”

The Ohanaeze ex-leader stated that he had laid the foundation and urged his successors to follow his steps in forging good relationships with government.

The legal practitioner expressed delight that his four year-tenure as Ohanaeze president witnessed tremendous success having achieved the various goals it set for itself.

He recalled that during his tenure he achieved unity, empowered women and attracted donations from well-spirited individuals which was transparently managed in the interest of the people as well as instituted a cooperative for the organisation.

He, therefore, advised his successor to allow God go before members of his executive to enable them achieve their set goals.

Also speaking, the new president of FCT Ohanaeze, Chief Andrew Okonkwo-Ugwu, pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Highlight of the programme included the award conferred on some deserving personalities who have contributed to the progress of Ohanaeze in FCT.