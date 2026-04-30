Ohanaeze congratulates Bianca Ojukwu on appointment as Foreign Affairs Minister

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has congratulated Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu on her appointment as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the development as well-deserved and a recognition of her competence and service record.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation said the appointment reflects confidence in Ojukwu’s capacity to represent Nigeria effectively on the global stage.

The group noted that Ojukwu brings a wealth of diplomatic experience, having served in several key national and international roles, including as Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Ohanaeze said her track record in these positions demonstrated “exceptional leadership, diplomacy and dedication to Nigeria’s global engagement.”

The organisation also commended President Tinubu for what it described as a thoughtful and strategic decision.

“We also express our sincere appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding her worthy of this critical national assignment, reflecting confidence in her capacity to represent Nigeria with excellence on the global stage,” the statement read.

Quoting the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, the group said Ojukwu’s appointment has been widely welcomed across Igboland.

“Her Excellency Bianca Ojukwu is a worthy ambassador of Igbo land and Nigeria at large. She embodies the dignity, resilience and excellence that our people are known for. Ndigbo are deeply appreciative of the enduring legacies she continues to uphold.

“This appointment is not only a personal milestone but also a moment of pride for the Igbo nation. It underscores the value of competence, consistency and patriotism in national service, and we are confident that she will justify the trust reposed in her,” Mbata stated.

Ohanaeze expressed optimism that the new minister would deploy her experience and intellect in advancing Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives and strengthening the country’s international relations.

“We are confident that Ambassador Ojukwu will bring her wealth of experience, intellect and patriotism to bear in advancing Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives and strengthening international relations.

“Her antecedents clearly show a woman who understands the complexities of global diplomacy and the responsibilities that come with representing a nation as diverse and strategic as Nigeria,” the statement added.