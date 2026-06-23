Ogundiran emerges new sprint queen

By Joe Apu

US-based sprinter Blessing Ogundiran announced herself as Nigeria’s new women’s 100m champion on Monday, powering to victory at the 2026 Commonwealth Games National Trials in Lagos as the race for places on Team Nigeria gathered momentum.

According to AFN media, Ogundiran clocked 11.12 seconds in the women’s 100m final to claim the national title ahead of teenage sensation Miracle Eluebube Ezechukwu, who produced a personal best of 11.15 seconds to finish second. Olajide Olayinka secured third place in 11.28 seconds.

Speaking after her triumph, Ogundiran revealed that she relied on her coach’s advice to stay composed despite enduring a difficult journey to Nigeria.

“When I was at the start block, I was thinking of what my coach told me, that I should just execute my race and not panic, and that was what I did,” she said.

“It was a tough time getting here after travelling for almost four days due to what happened in the US (storm), but I am grateful to God that I am going back with the title.”

Attention now shifts to the men’s 100m final scheduled for Tuesday, with leading contenders Favour Ashe, Chidera Ezeakor, Fakorede Adekalu, Tejiri Godwin and Enoch Adegoke all advancing to the semi-finals after winning their respective heats.

Elsewhere, Olympian Chukwuebuka Enekwechi continued his dominance in the shot put, throwing 21.46 metres to capture the national title for a fifth time since beginning his international career with Nigeria. Oyesade Oyetayo also impressed, winning the men’s hammer throw with a mark of 65.07 metres.

Several top athletes booked their places in the 400m finals after impressive performances in the semi-finals. In the women’s event, Patience Okon-George, IyanuOluwa Aderemi, Taiwo Kudoro, Faith Ezechukwu, Jecinter Lawrence and Becky Ebiyadi progressed, with Aderemi setting a new personal best of 51.86 seconds.

The men’s 400m final lineup will feature Emmanuel Ojeli, Sikiru Adeyemi, Victor Sampson, Samson Nathaniel, Victory Achakpoekri and Tyler Johnson after they successfully navigated the semi-final stage.

The final day of the three-day championships will feature the men’s and women’s 200m finals, the 400m finals, and the 100m and 110m hurdles events as athletes continue their quest for Commonwealth Games qualification.