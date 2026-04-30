Ogun students laud Kasali’s steady work across Ijebu East, others

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has commended philanthropist, Prince Temitope Kasali, saying his steady work across Ijebu East and beyond have inspired confidence among students and young people.

The association made this known in a Thursday statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Oluwatosin Oderinde.

According to NAOSS, Kasali’s record on education is both deliberate and impactful.

“From the distribution of school bags to children, to scholarships, free summer coaching, and access to tech training, his interventions reflect a practical understanding of what it means to invest in the next generation.

“These are not abstract promises, they are visible efforts that ease burdens, create access, and give young people a fairer chance to thrive,” the association stated.

NAOSS noted that his commitment to healthcare further underscores a leadership style rooted in responsibility.

“Through free medical check-up programmes for both young and elderly residents across Ijebu East Local Government and neighbouring communities, he has shown that governance must first answer to the immediate needs of the people,” the statement reads in part.

NAOSS explained that Kasali, also known as Kastopee, stands out as a leader who not only listens, but acts, consistently and without noise.

Oderinde stated that Kasali represents a model of leadership that students and youths can confidently stand behind, one defined by presence, accessibility, and results.

In the same vein, NAOSS National President, Aare Oluwafemi Ajayi emphasized that individuals who have demonstrated this level of commitment should not be confined to limited spaces, but encouraged to do more where their impact can be felt even wider.

He said, “At a time when public trust is often tested, Kastopee has maintained a direct and meaningful connection with the grassroots.

“His engagement with students and youths is not symbolic; it is sustained, intentional, and productive.

“He has, by conduct, set a standard that challenges others in public service to rise above routine politics and embrace real service.

“As the collective voice of Ogun State students nationwide, NAOSS affirms that leaders of Kastopee’s proven capacity deserve broader responsibility.

“Students are not just learners, they are a critical part of the youth population with a wide and active reach across communities, campuses, and social spaces.

“When students speak, they reflect a broader youth consensus. It is on this basis that we affirm that Prince Temitope Kasali deserves greater responsibility, having already impacted more lives in practical and measurable ways.

“There is a growing and unmistakable call among students and youths for more of this brand of leadership, one that works, listens, and delivers, beyond the Ogun East Assembly in 2027.

“The association therefore lends its clear support to the continued rise of Kastopee and encourages stakeholders to recognise and strengthen leadership that has already earned the people’s trust. Ogun State deserves no less.”