Ogun police probe death of broadcaster Kitan Oyesiku, security guard

The Ogun State Police Command said it has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of renowned broadcaster and retired Ogun State Television (OGTV) personality, Ms. Kitan Oyesiku, and her security guard.

Command spokesman, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi disclosed in a statement that the incident was reported at Owode Egba Division on Sunday, June 21, 2026, by a resident of Iyana Agodo Village, who raised alarm over suspicious activities at the residence.

Babaseyi said police detectives were immediately deployed to the scene, where preliminary assessment revealed signs of forced entry and disturbance.

“During a thorough search of the premises, the corpse of the security guard was discovered within the security post, while the body of Ms. Oyesiku was later found inside her apartment.

“The victim’s vehicle was also observed missing from the premises,” the statement reads in part.

Babaseyi said the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He noted that an intensive investigation was ongoing to unravel the facts, track down, and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous act, while ensuring that all those involved were brought to justice.

“Surveillance and intelligence-led operations have been expanded across relevant locations as part of ongoing proactive measures,” the police image-maker added.

The Ogun State Police Command commiserated with the family of the deceased, the OGTV family, media community, and all those affected by this tragic loss.

The command assured the public that no effort would be spared in ensuring that justice is served, while urging residents to remain calm, vigilant, and to provide any useful information that may assist the ongoing investigation.