Ogun: Police launch rescue operation following abduction of three by gunmen

By Lawrence Agbo

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a rescue operation after gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted three members of the same family from a residential estate in Ijebu-Ode.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at Ipojo Golden Estate located in the Oke-Eri area of the town, where about 15 heavily armed attackers reportedly stormed the community around 7 p.m.

Residents said the gunmen forcefully entered the family’s residence, searched through the house and later took away three occupants believed to be from the same household.

The head of the family, Yesiru Badewa, was said to be away on official assignment when the attackers struck.

Reacting to the incident, Badewa expressed deep concern over the safety of the victims, especially one of them who is reportedly battling an illness.

He appealed to security agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to support efforts aimed at securing their safe return.

“This has devastated us. One of those abducted is sick, and we are worried her condition may deteriorate in captivity. We appeal to the authorities and kind-hearted Nigerians to come to our aid,” he said.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the command had already intensified tactical and intelligence-driven operations to rescue the victims and track down those responsible.

According to him, security operatives are working to ensure the abducted persons are returned safely while efforts continue to dismantle criminal activities across the state.

“The Ogun State Police Command is aware of the incident at Ipojo Golden Estate, Oke-Eri, Ijebu-Ode, and has intensified tactical and intelligence operations to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators,” he stated.

He also urged residents to remain calm, assuring the public that the command remains committed to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes while protecting lives and property across Ogun State.