Ogun candidate emerges top scorer in 2026 UTME

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Owoeye Daniella Jesudusin, an indigene of Ekiti State has emerged the top scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The candidate who sat for the UTME in Ogun state (state of exam), scored 372 and chose to study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme in University of Lagos (UniLagos).

She was closely followd by Enwere Kingsley Ikenna who emerged first runner-up with 370. Ikenna is an indigene of Imo State and sat for the examination in Lagos State. He applied to study Computer Science in Nile University, Abuja

The second runner-up was Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel who scored 369. He’s an indigene of Ondo State but sat for the examination in Ogun state. He applied to study Software Engineering in Federal University of Technology Abeokuta (FUTA).

Five candidates, namely, Olabiyisi Olanrewaju Oluwatimileyin, Victor-Onyeka Danlel lfeanyi,

Osaglobare Danlel Osahenrumwen, Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony, and Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony, scored 368, respectively, and were at the 4th position.

Similarly, four candidates, namely, Offorkile Michael Okechukwu, Adebisi Enlola Sonari, Umukoro Gift Oghenevovwero, and

Ononuju Chidumebi Emmanue, scored 367, respectively, and were at 5th position.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed their identities at a presentation he made at the 2026 Policy Meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Prof. Oloyede congratulated the candidates, and maintained that the UTME is a ranking test/examination, stressing that JAMB is committed to ensure standards and credibility of the examination system.