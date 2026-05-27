From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Ogun East Assembly has organised special interdenominational prayers for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the electoral victories of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola and Governor Dapo Abiodun as senator and governor respectively, with the event equally covering the reelection of House of Representatives member Joseph Adegbesan and House of Assembly candidates of the party.

The prayer event, held in Ago Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area, was attended by party leaders, stakeholders, members and political groups, and saw clerics under the aegis of the League of Imams and Alfas and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) offer prayers for the success of APC candidates in the 2027 poll. The event was also used to distribute food items and cash to party members and leaders for the Eid el Kabir festival.

Speaking at the event, the Convener of Ogun East Assembly, Fatai Adesegun, said the prayers were specifically organised to seek divine support for the reelection of President Tinubu and the electoral victories of all APC candidates in Ogun East, as well as for peace, unity, security and stability in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adesegun noted that President Tinubu had worked hard to reverse the economic downturn and save Nigeria from the precipice, stressing the need to return him to Aso Rock Villa to complete landmark infrastructural projects such as the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway, the Lagos Badagry Sokoto Super Highway and others across the country.

He declared that the Ogun East Assembly would embark on grassroots mobilisation to rally support for the governorship and senatorial bids of Senator Adeola and Governor Abiodun, urging party members across the nine local governments in the senatorial district to unite and back all APC candidates to ensure total electoral victories.

He explained that the Eid el Kabir festival largesse distributed to party faithful was to appreciate them for their loyalty and support to the ruling party in Ogun East, reaffirming the group’s determination to ensure that every APC candidate in the constituency emerges victorious in 2027.

Agara condemns violence in Nasarawa APC primaries, demands justice

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Silas Ali Agara, has condemned the violence that allegedly marred the party’s governorship primary election in Nasarawa State, describing the exercise as a shame and unworthy of the lives lost and injuries recorded during the process.

Agara, who resigned as Director General of the NDE to contest the APC senatorial primary against Governor Abdullahi Sule, accused some government officials and political actors of allegedly sponsoring thugs during the exercise.

“It was supposed to be a family affair. However, I saw thugs around. The least we ought to have seen was a cancellation, but members of the APC were brutalised,” he said.

He alleged that some party supporters sustained severe injuries, with one victim rushed from Akwanga to Abuja for treatment, and also disclosed that he attended the burial of a woman who died from shock caused by the election.

“This election is not worth the life of the people,” he stated, further alleging that government officials who ought to protect lives were seen moving around with thugs.

Agara also alleged that top government officers molested his campaign officials and intimidated his supporters, saying one of his agents had a top government official arrive at his home with security personnel and thugs to harass his wife in front of his children. He backed calls by women groups and stakeholders for the cancellation of the primary, insisting that many party members across Wamba, Nasarawa Eggon and Akwanga were deeply dissatisfied with the process.

Despite his grievances, Agara reaffirmed his commitment to the APC, describing himself as a foundation member of the party. “I’m in the APC 100 per cent. Most of the actors you are talking about met me in the party. I don’t see myself leaving the party,” he said.

He added that his participation in politics was driven purely by the desire to provide leadership and give the people hope, saying: “We are not in politics to bring harm to our people. We are in politics to provide leadership, to give our people hope, and to be role models.”