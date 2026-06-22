OGTV broadcaster, guard found dead in Ogun home

By Christopher Oji

A retired Ogun State Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Ms. Kitan Oyesiku, and her security guard were yesterday murdered by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

State police command commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Police said efforts were underway to determine whether the killings were the result of an assassination or a robbery attack.

The incident was reported at the Owode Egba Police Division on June 21, 2026, by a resident of Iyana Agodo Village, who raised the alarm over suspicious activities at the deceased’s residence.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said:

“Police detectives were immediately deployed to the scene, where a preliminary assessment revealed signs of forced entry and disturbance. During a thorough search of the premises, the corpse of the security guard was discovered in the security post, while the body of Ms. Oyesiku was later found inside her apartment. The victim’s vehicle was also observed missing from the premises.”

Babaseyi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

“An intensive investigation is ongoing to unravel the facts, track down and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous act, and ensure that all those involved are brought to justice. Surveillance and intelligence-led operations have been expanded across relevant locations as part of ongoing proactive measures.

“The Command commiserates with the family of the deceased, the OGTV family, the media community and all those affected by this tragic loss. The Command assures the public that no effort will be spared in ensuring that justice is served, while urging residents to remain calm, vigilant and provide any useful information that may assist the ongoing investigation.”