From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, expressed deep sadness and condolences to the family of Pius Etim, a young man who tragically lost his life due to an unfortunate incident on Thursday evening at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, following a heavy rainfall.

A heavy wind that preceded the downpour had caused a broadcast mast at the stadium to collapse, killing Etim instantly.

Etim, a driver, was trying to salvage property of his boss contracted to decorate the stadium for a praise night as part of activities to mark Governor Okpebholo’s 100 days in office when the incident happened.

Governor Okpebholo in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, described the incident as “unfortunate, sad and painful.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a young man, Pius Etim, during the intense rainfall and collapse of a mast at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City”, Governor Okpebholo said and extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Pius Etim during this difficult time.

“On behalf of the people of Edo State, I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Pius Etim. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of grief”, the governor added.

He, however frowned at the attitude of leaders and members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who took to various social media platforms on Thursday night to celebrate the unfortunate death of Pius Etim.

Governor Okpebholo said such callousness and lack of empathy for the family of the deceased show that the PDP in Edo State has lost touch with the people it once governed.

The statement said preliminary investigations show that the collapsed structure at the Samuel Ogbemudia was erected by the administration of Godwin Obaseki, which did a shabby job. It is unfortunate that Obaseki and the PDP in Edo State, known for their lack of integrity, hired compromised contractors to erect defective structures at the stadium.

It stated that poor job executed by the administration of Obaseki at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, which led to the unfortunate death of Pius Etim, will be investigated, warning that “The contractors or PDP members who may have handled the poor job, if found liable, will face the full wrath of the law”.