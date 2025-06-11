Following its historic debut in Cape Town, the Professional Fighters League is proud to announce its second PFL Africa event will take place on Saturday, August 9 at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fans on the day can witness Africa’s top MMA talent clash in the Welterweight and Featherweight divisions as the inaugural tournament continues toward crowning the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

Tickets for PFL Africa Johannesburg go on sale this Thursday, June 12 via TicketPro. Fight fans are encouraged to secure seats early for what promises to be another electric night in the SmartCage.

Headlining the evening is a Featherweight First Round bout featuring Nigeria’s Patrick Ocheme (6-1) against Guinea’s Mohamed Camara (5-2-1) in a high-stakes matchup between two of the best West African in the world. In the co-main event, Angola’s Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1), who was victorious in his PFL debut, returns to action against Gambia’s Ibrahima Mané (14-5) in a Welterweight First Round bout. Additional matchups will be announced shortly.

In total, 32 fighters representing 15 African nations will compete across the four PFL Africa divisions in 2025, as the league embarks on a continent wide journey to crown the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

Like Policewoman and multi-dexterous combat athlete, Juliet Ukah, who will headline the inaugural PFL Africa event at the Gand Arena, another Nigerian MMA star will also be in the SmartCage during the organization’s second event in Africa

Meanwhile, Ukah is scheduled to face her opponent in next month’s Women’s Strawweight Showcase Boutbout, South Africa’s Ceileigh Niedermayr when they meet in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo for an open workout on Wednesday, June 25.