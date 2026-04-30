Oborevwori condemns police killing of Delta youth, condoles deceased family

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has vehemently condemned the reported police killing of an upcoming musician, Oghenemine Ogidi popularly known as ‘OG’ by now dismissed police officer, ASP Nuhu Usman.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Thursday, described the killing of the defenceless youth as unwarranted and unprovoked, saying that the barbaric and unlawful act was a grave violation of the sanctity of human life.

The Governor expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

He noted that no citizen deserves to be subjected to such brutality and death, emphasizing that the protection of lives remains paramount under his administration.

Governor Oborevwori commended the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for the swift and decisive disciplinary actions taken, including the approval for dismissal and prosecution of the officers found culpable.

He described the move as a strong signal of accountability and a step towards restoring public confidence in the system.

The Governor insisted that all officers implicated in the heinous act, as captured in the widely circulated video, must be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice in accordance with the law.

He stressed that justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done.

While assuring the bereaved family of the State Government’s full support in pursuance of the matter, Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed that Delta State will closely follow up the case to its logical conclusion.

He pledged that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that justice is served and that such tragic incidents are prevented in the future.

He called on residents to remain calm and law-abiding, reiterating his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives, the rule of law, and the promotion of a just and humane society.