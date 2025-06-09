From Idu Jude, Abuja

Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, Abia Governor Alex Otti, and the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, are leading a team of prominent figures in a rebirth event of the Obidient Movement in Abuja today, Tuesday, June 10.

A statement from Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) confirmed that their principal is expected to be the special guest at the occasion, alongside Governor Otti and other top officials of the Obidient Movement.

A renowned legal intellectual, Prof Sam Amadi, is expected to provoke conversation in a keynote speech titled ‘The Inevitability of a New Nigeria’, with other notable speakers, including the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko.

The highlight of the event, themed ‘The Renaissance of the Obidient Movement’, will be the presentation of a book titled *Obi: The Political Change Agent*, authored by veteran journalist and former Group Political Editor of THISDAY Newspapers and Pioneer Deputy Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ike Abonyi. The foreword to the book is written by the impassioned legal mind and fervent Obidient, Dele Farotimi.

An esteemed diplomat and former campaign manager of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Oseloka H. Obaze, will review the book.

The ceremony, drawing Obidient Movement adherents from across the country, is being held at the Nigerian Air Force Centre in the Kado area of Abuja.