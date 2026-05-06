Obi lacks leadership qualities – Yul Edochie

Actor-cum-politician, Yul Edochie has again criticised 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi days after he quit the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Obi and his political ally, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, formally joined the NDC on Sunday amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former Anambra governor joined the ADC last December.

Edochie, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said Obi’s penchant for party hopping betrays a lack of leadership qualities.

Edochie added that the former presidential candidate should have stayed to help resolve issues in his former party instead of moving to a new one.

He said, “Peter Obi is not a leader. Forget sentiments, he has no leadership qualities.

“If you keep running away from your party when conflicts arise, you can’t stay to fix issues and come out on top, you’ll rather run to another place, that’s cowardice, you have no business trying to lead a country. Zero leadership qualities.”