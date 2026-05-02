Obi, Kwankwaso’s new political platform to be unveiled Monday — Galadima

Barring any last minute changes, leading opposition figures Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will on Monday unveil their new political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement in Abuja on Saturday.

The move comes amid heightened political alignments among opposition figures ahead of the polls.

There are strong indications that the two frontline figures are in final stages of talks with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Galadima gave fresh impetus to the reports on Saturday.

He said, “Both Obi, Kwankwaso and their chieftains were on ground between yesterday and this morning signing the relevant documents with Senator Dickson and the NDC leaders.

“We don’t want a repeat of what happened in the ADC to occur again. We discovered late that Atiku and his loyalists lured our leaders to that opposition party to fulfil only one single mission – Atiku’s presidential ambition.

“All is now set. Both Obi and Kwankwaso will announce their defection from the ADC on Monday.”

Obi and Kwankwaso have been linked with a move away from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) amid tensions between their camps and that of another chieftain of the party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, 79, has indicated he would vie for the 2027 presidential ticket of the ADC in what could be his final push for the nation’s top office.

Analysts say he is favourite to land the ticket.