Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has described former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a “very selfish politician” who lacks the temperament to build a political party.

Onanuga made the assertion in an X post on Wednesday, adding that the 2023 presidential candidate likes to reap where he did not sow.

The presidential aide’s remark comes amid criticism directed at Obi by former ally and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Babachir Lawal.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, Lawal said the ADC bent over backwards to accommodate Obi but the ex-Anambra governor was not satisfied.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) described Obi as a “shifty” person whose heart was never felt in the ADC.

Reacting to Lawal’s remark, Onanuga said, “The scales have now fallen from the eyes of Babachir Lawal, a 2023 supporter of Peter Obi.

“He now realises that Obi, who dreads primaries, desires a consensus that benefits him alone—a philosophy seemingly ingrained in his DNA.

“In street parlance, it is called ‘Me only, nobody else’ or ‘I before anybody else’. Obi is a very selfish politician. He cannot build a political party. He goes to where other people have toiled to cook the soup and takes the biggest meat in the pot.”