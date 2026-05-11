Obi hails Osimhen after Galatasaray title triumph

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after his standout performance helped Galatasaray clinch the Turkish Süper Lig title.

Osimhen scored twice in Galatasaray’s 4–2 comeback win over Antalyaspor on Saturday, a result that sealed the championship with one game remaining in the season.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Monday, Obi praised the striker’s discipline, consistency and impact, saying his success continues to project Nigeria positively on the global stage. He also stressed that Osimhen represents what young Nigerians can achieve with the right support.

Obi wrote: “I want to join other fans in congratulating one of Nigeria’s many talented exports, Victor Osimhen, for successfully leading Galatasaray S.K. to the Turkish Süper Lig title with a brilliant performance, scoring twice in the decisive victory that sealed the championship.”

He further used the moment to call attention to Nigeria’s untapped sporting talent, arguing that many young athletes need better structures and leadership to thrive. Obi maintained that stronger investment in sports would unlock opportunities and national pride, while wishing Osimhen continued success.