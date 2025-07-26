From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has donated N20million to the dentistry students of the University of Calabar.

Obi made the donation on Friday morning while addressing the students in Calabar, Cross River State capital, during a private visit.

The donation came one week after he also donated N15million to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Dental Students’ Association to upgrade their laboratory and scale up the department’s graduation and induction quota as part of their re-accreditation process.

Obi stressed that education is the most critical aspect of development, noting that Nigeria is rich enough to provide quality education and life to everyone.

He said the donation would help the institution procure five additional dental chairs and called on the political class and the general public to rally round the students as the problem is a national emergency.

The University of Calabar management has, however, not responded to the donation to its dentistry students.