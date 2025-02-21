The Oba of Benin, Ewuare ll, has berated the former governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for brutalising the psyche of Edo people and undermining traditional institutions in the state.

The Oba, who made this known in a congratulatory message by the Esere of Benin kingdom, Chief Stanley Osamwonyi, said the previous administration took Edo people for granted, and acted as if it had a personal vendetta against the traditional institution and the people of Edo.

Expressing satisfaction with the current administration of Senator Monday Okpebholo, the revered monarch thanked Governor Okpebholo for remedying Obaseki’s abnormalities and bringing relief and succour to Edo people.

Reminiscing on how Obaseki disregarded, disrespected and denigrated the Benin traditional institution, Oba Ewuare II noted that the former governor used the instrumentality of his office to create a rift between the traditional institutions and the state government, disregarding traditional rulers and chiefs in the process.

Oba Ewaure said: “The psyche of the people of Edo State was severely brutalised and traditional institutions in the state were also undermined, insulted and almost destroyed.

“There seemed to have been a vengeance against Edo people for reasons best known to the perpetrators which virtually took over the governance of the state before your Excellency took office.”

The revered monarch said prior to the inauguration of Okpebholo, the traditional institution in the state which forms a supportive part of governance, had been subjected to the most avoidable meddlesomeness, which was a calculated attempt to destroy the entire fabric of the institution. He noted that the previous administration denied Benin traditional council its statutory entitlements. It also took unfortunate actions through the revocation of the concession of Oba Akenzua ll Cultural Centre, which was concessioned to Oba Ewuare ll.