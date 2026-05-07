Obaseki appointed visiting researcher at Boston University

Former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has been named as a Visiting Scholar/Researcher at the African Studies Center, Boston University, in the United States of America.

Obaseki is expected to use his appointment to critically analyze the successes and challenges of the projects and policies he pursued during his eight years as governor.

The aim is to produce a study that will guide public servants in Africa engaged in transformative leadership and economic reforms.

Speaking on Obaseki’s appointment, the Director of the African Studies Center, Nimi Wariboko, stated, “His affiliation with BU will enable him to interact with scholars here to refine his theoretical framework, hone his methodology for producing an empirical account of his tenure, and examine his policy framework against alternative models around the world.

“His affiliation with Boston University will also reflect positively on the ASC. His final output, in the form of book manuscript, will constitute a significant addition to the ASC’s scholarly contributions.

“His presence will also reactivate the historic practice of the ASC hosting prominent African public leaders who served with distinction and are willing to share their knowledge and experience with the Boston University community.”

Responding to the news of his appointment as Visiting Scholar, Obaseki said, “I am excited by this appointment and the privilege it affords me to be part of this world-class university.

“As a Visiting Scholar/Researcher at the African Studies Center, I will have the opportunity to document, explain and review the strategies and frameworks that I adopted to transform the economic and social development landscape of Edo State, which I had the privilege to lead as Governor from 2016 to 2024.

“The rich tradition of rigorous scholarship, global perspective and commitment to tackling the world’s most pressing challenges at Boston University presents the ideal environment for reflection, learning, collaboration, and exchange of ideas.”

On his part, Professor Scott Taylor, Dean of Pardee School of Global Studies and expert on Africa added, “We are delighted that Governor Obaseki is taking time to reflect on and write on his experience as a public-sector leader in ways that will benefit African economies.

“Boston University has a long history of supporting research and development in Africa.

“We are honored to host Governor Obaseki in the ASC and at the Pardee School.

“We are delighted to play a role in facilitating the Governor’s reflections on African political economy and public policy, and we look forward to the contributions that will emerge from his time here.”