Obasa-backed candidates win APC Lagos Assembly primaries in Agege

By Lukman Olabiyi

The immediate past Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, High Chief Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, and Barrister Azeez Oladapo Ninalowo have emerged winners of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primaries for Agege Constituencies I and II respectively.

The primaries were held on Wednesday across the wards in Agege amid heavy participation by party faithful and stakeholders.

At the end of the exercise, Egunjobi polled 9,132 of the 10,126 votes cast while Ninalowo scored 8, 299 votes to emerge winners for the primary contest for Agege Constituencies I and II respectively.

Both candidates had earlier emerged as consensus aspirants during a caucus meeting of the party presided over by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Tuesday.

Party sources said the Speaker’s endorsement significantly influenced delegates’ voting decisions and boosted confidence in the candidacies of Egunjobi and Ninalowo.

Large numbers of APC supporters participated in the exercise, openly identifying with their preferred candidates during the ward-based primaries. Proceedings were streamed live on several social media platforms, while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the exercise.

Security operatives, including personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, were deployed to maintain order during the primaries. The exercise recorded no incidents of violence, disruption, or electoral malpractice.

Observers and party stakeholders commended the conduct of the primaries, describing the process as peaceful, transparent, and in line with democratic principles.

Following the announcement of the results, supporters of both candidates trooped to major roads and streets across Agege in celebration. Many expressed optimism that the candidates would provide effective representation and sustain developmental initiatives within the constituencies.