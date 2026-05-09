Obafemi Hamzat: The jinx breaker

“Everything comes in time to him who knows how to wait.” —Leo Tolstoy

By Enyeribe Ejiogu

Loyalty builds lasting trust, strengthens relationships, and provides security. As Craig Groeschel notes, “true loyalty is proven, not proclaimed.” Loyalty acts as the “strongest glue” that holds personal and professional bonds together. It is considered a rare and invaluable asset that fosters mutual support, ensures stability, and defines true friendship.

In the same vein, being a dependable team player also goes a long way to strengthen the bonds of interpersonal relationships between people who are pursuing a common purpose. It is this kind of team-spiritedness that enables all involved to push for the success of any ventures jointly embarked on, whether in politics or corporate governance, and even football teams.

In the history of political governance at the state level, no state governor and deputy have enjoyed the kind of smooth and harmonious relationship which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat have experienced in Lagos State since they were elected together in 2019.

Watching the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu make a speech on April 27, 2026, to endorse his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election, would have gladdened anyone that has followed the governorship transition in Lagos State.

In the sublime moment, the state, which prides itself as the ‘Centre of Excellence’ once again showed that it deserves the appellation. Prior to that moment, starting from the end of tenure of former Lagos State governor and now the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, no deputy governor of the state had ever succeeded his principal – the outgoing governor.

In 2007, Tinubu was succeeded by his former Chief of Staff, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, former Accountant General of the state succeeded Fashola instead of Sarah Sosan, who was deputy to the then governor. But this year, as the pace to the 2027 governorship election quickens, Providence stepped in Hamzat, enabling him to break the jinx.

By that singular development, President Tinubu demonstrated his mettle as an adept political strategist, who understood the great need for maintaining stability within a political structure, which involves a balance of consent, strong institutions, ethical leadership, and active citizen participation.

He recognised the need not to roil the waters in Lagos, the foundation of his political base and structure as he pursues re-election in 2027, which clearly is not a done deal despite the seeming “positives” in his favour. After all, Lyndon B Johnson once said: “Better to have your enemies inside the tent pissing out, than outside the tent pissing in.” If a certain former governor had understood this, he would not have attempted to install his son-in-law by sidelining his deputy.

In the speech he made during the endorsement, Sanwo-Olu effusively highlighted the proven capability and loyalty of Hamzat, describing as well-baked and prepared.

His words: “This is a deputy governor that is worth a governor from day one, this is a man that has been built for this job, and we believe that he deserves to be given a chance to go and run this state. He knows where all the rooms in the house are. He has a deep understanding of the state’s operations.”

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu praised Hamzat’s performance for the seven years they have worked together and drew attention to his “integrity, loyalty, commitment, and support.”

As icing on the endorsement cake, he said: “The decision was a unanimous consensus among stakeholders that Mr Deputy Governor is fit, ready, well baked for this job.”

Sanwo-Olu said, without reservation, that Hamzat would take the progress made by his administration further, sustaining the THEMES+ governance template.

Since he was sworn-in as the Deputy Governor in 2019, Hamzat maintained a close and harmonious working relationship with the governor. The relationship is characterized by mutual respect, shared vision, and a focus on governance over politics.

In his public comments and speeches, Hamzat has consistently remarked that he has known Sanwo-Olu for over 15 years, during which they have built personal friendship.

Hamzat described Sanwo-Olu as his “brother and friend” noting that Sanwo-Olu’s has meant a great deal for him.

It is not in doubt that Hamzat is committed to the THEMES Agenda, which he has often spoken about at various fora. Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement of Hamzat to succeed him will ensure continuity in the APC-led government of Lagos State, and avoid the acrimony which would have been let loose if another well-known ministerial appointee had been tipped to succeed Sanwo-Olu.

The incumbent Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, was born on September 19, 1964, into the family of Late Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat and Late Alhaja Kehinde Hamzat from Iga Egbe, Lagos State. His father, Late Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat served as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and as a Commissioner for Transportation in the state (1979–1983) before becoming the Vice-chairman (South West) of then Alliance for Democracy (AD).He became the Lagos West Senatorial District leader of the Action Congress and a crowned king through his maternal royal lineage.

Hamzat had his primary education at Odu-Abore Memorial Primary School, Mushin, Lagos State, Nigeria and his secondary education at Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo State, in the South-West region of Nigeria. He graduated from the University of Ibadan with a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1986 and a Master’s in Agricultural Engineering in 1988. In 1992, he had his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in System Process Engineering at Cranfield University, England.

He worked at RTP Consulting Services, Columbia University, Merrill Lynch Inc, Morgan Stanley and Oando Plc. In Oando Plc, he served as the Chief Information Officer and Group Head IT Strategist.

In August 2005, Dr Hamzat was appointed Commissioner for Science and Technology during the tenure of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He retained his position when Governor Babatunde Fashola assumed office in 2007.

It was during his tenure as Commissioner for Science and Technology that Hamzat enforced the application of modern technology in the state’s ministries, thus changing the face of data and record keeping in Lagos and at the same time eliminating the trend of state ghost workers. The office had gone without a commissioner during Fashola’s first four years (post-Rauf Aregbesola’s appointment), with only a Special Adviser.

In execution of his mandate, Dr. Hamzat’s ministry completed several key projects for Lagos State in the mega-city era.

Hamzat was appointed as Special Adviser on Works to the Honourable Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola in 2015. In September 2018, he resigned that role to contest in the Lagos State gubernatorial elections.

After a long-fought primary, Dr. Hamzat emerged as the running mate for Babajide Sanwo-Olu for whom he had stepped down during the primaries. Sanwo-Olu would eventually become the party’s nominee, and later Governor-Elect. Both men ran together a campaign that went to different parts of the state. On 10 March 2019, after the election, Dr. Hamzat was declared Deputy Governor-Elect of Lagos State by the Independent National Electoral Commission and presented a Certificate of Return.