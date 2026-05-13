Oba of Lagos commends Navy’s commitment to maritime security

By Philip Nwosu

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, has commended the Nigerian Navy for its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial waters and ensuring maritime safety.

He reaffirmed his support for the Navy’s initiatives to strengthen security and foster unity within the maritime environment.

The monarch gave the commendation on Wednesday when the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Isale Eko ahead of the forthcoming 70th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Navy.

During the visit, Commodore Adams-Aliu formally invited the revered traditional ruler to participate in the landmark anniversary celebrations and sought his royal support for the events.

The naval commander noted that the anniversary represents a significant milestone in the history of the Nigerian Navy, reflecting decades of dedication to maritime security, national defence and regional stability.

He stressed the importance of sustained collaboration between the Navy and traditional institutions, particularly in coastal communities where maritime activities play a vital role in economic development and security.

According to him, the partnership between security agencies and traditional rulers remains essential in promoting peace and ensuring safety within the maritime domain.

The forthcoming 70th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Navy is scheduled to hold from May 29 to June 4 and will feature a series of commemorative activities, including parades, an International Fleet Review at the waterfront in Eko Atlantic, community outreach programmes and other events designed to showcase the Navy’s operational achievements and historical legacy.

The anniversary celebration, according to naval authorities, underscores the Navy’s enduring role in protecting Nigeria’s maritime interests and contributing to national development since its establishment.