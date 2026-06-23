Oba of Benin orders traditionalists to lay curses against banditry, violent crimes

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has ordered traditionalists across Edo South Senatorial District to deploy “spiritual warfare” and lay curses against banditry and other violent crimes.

He gave the order during a meeting with traditionalists comprising native doctors, traditional priests and priestesses at his palace in Benin City, Edo State.

The Oba disclosed that the directive from God Almighty and his royal ancestors was prompted by worsening security challenges in Nigeria, hence the need for the traditional institution to complement government efforts in tackling the menace.

The Benin monarch directed the traditionalists to immediately embark on a week-long spiritual exercise to intercede against banditry that has gained traction in some parts of Nigeria.

He said the spiritual exercise will climax at 6 a.m. at the Oba’s palace on Thursday, July 2, 2026, when they will lay curses against evil doers and their collaborators, assuring that God Almighty and his royal ancestors will not allow the machinations of the wicked to prevail in any part of Nigeria.

“This message is from the ancestors. That is what we want Edo people at home and in the diaspora to hear. They (criminals) are aware that God Almighty and our ancestors will not allow their evil work to prevail against Edo State.

“The past Obas in Benin will not allow their wishes to prevail. They (criminals) have been causing confusion. It is time they give up on their activities,” Oba Ewuare added.

Addressing the groups, Chief Osaigbovo Osamwonyi, the Akenuwa of Benin, who reinforced the position of Oba Ewuare II, urged them not to let down their guard in their various traditional rites, noting that the Benin palace has since deepened spiritual consultation and coordination behind the scenes in that regard.