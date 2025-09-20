From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuar II, has blessed the newly appointed Chief Medical Director of the University Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. (Mrs.) Idia Enibokun Ize-Iyamu, urging her to make an impact in healthcare delivery services.

The Oba gave the advice when the Chief Medical Director led a management team of the hospital to pay respect to the Bini throne on Thursday.

The Oba on behalf of his chiefs and the Bini royal family congratulated the Chief Medical Director on her appointment and pledged the palace’s support to her management team.

Acknowledging the positive role of the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, the monarch also thanked President Bola Tinubu for putting merit above sentiments and finding Prof. Ize-Iyamu worthy of the appointment, describing her as a “round peg in a round hole.”

He appealed to the UBTH management team to support the CMD whom he said had “done very well in representing the female gender.

“You are professional. Congratulations madam. It’s befitting that you are the Chief Medical Director of UBTH,” the Oba said.

Addressing the Bini king, Prof. Ize-Iyamu, stated that the management was in the Palace to formally inform him about her appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

She sought his royal blessings in the discharge of her duties, while highlighting her transformative mission statement towards strengthening healthcare and improving medical services at the UBTH upon assumption of duty on August 18, 2025.