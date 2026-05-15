Oba of Benin advocates combat training for police officers, men

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, has recommended unarmed combat training for Nigeria police personnel alongside regular exercise nationwide.

He described combat training as a necessary skill that could assist police personnel to defend themselves either when their lives are in danger or attacked when they are not bearing firearms.

The Benin Monarch gave the advice yesterday when he received the Inspector-General of Police, Rilwan Disu, in his Palace in Benin City.

He prayed God almighty and his ancestors to keep the IGP and his men from harm’s way and that mutual relationship between traditional institutions and the force will remain cordial.

“I am not sure that we (Nigerians) have had an IGP that is skilled in unarmed combat except you. Having a black belt in Judo as IGP, that is very impressive.

“I am not sure that most police officers have gone for any intensive unarmed combat, which is very necessary, especially when you do not have your gun with you. As a police officer, you can use your hands to defend yourself”, the Oba said.

The first Class traditional ruler took the IGP to task on issues of human rights abuse and violations by overzealous officers.

He also underscored the importance of collaboration between the traditional institution and security agencies, while pledging his support to the IGP to enable him succeed in his new assignment.

“My dear IGP, you will be in our prayer. We will be praying for you and your men to keep you and your men from harm’s way. And to restore good relationship between the palace and the police. We will work closely together as always”, the Oba said.

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police, Rilwan Disu, extolled the sterling qualities of Oba Ewuare and recall the historical link between his Yoruba ancestry and the Benin, and informed him about his address to police officers and men in the police headquarters.

The IGP, was accompanied with other senior police officers, including the State Commissioner of police, CP Monday Agbonika to the palace where Chief Enorense Ozigbo-Esere, the Osuma of Benin, offered prayer on behalf of the Benin palace.