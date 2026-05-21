NYSC at 53: Continued relevance amid insecurity

By Tony Onyima

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme reaches a remarkable milestone this month, marking its 53rd anniversary. Established on May 22, 1973, by Decree No. 24 under General Yakubu Gowon’s administration, the scheme was born of a profound and urgent historical necessity. It was a deliberate, visionary vehicle designed to stitch a fractured nation back together, heal the raw wounds of the Nigerian Civil War, and foster a genuine spirit of oneness among our youth. From an inaugural cohort of 2,364 corps members in 1973-1994, the scheme has mobilised a total of 5,523,763 graduates over the past five decades.

Yet, as the green-and-white clad corps members gather for this anniversary, the national conversation has shifted from polite celebration to critical scrutiny. In a country currently redefined by pervasive insecurity, economic volatility, and a deeply anxious youth demographic, many are asking a hard question: Is the NYSC still viable, or has it outlived its usefulness?

Recent academic research and field data offer a clear, nuanced verdict. The consensus is not that the NYSC should be scrapped, but rather that it desperately requires an institutional rescue mission. At 53, the scheme remains irreplaceable as a rural development engine and a vital labour cushion. However, its noble national objectives are increasingly being choked by the harsh realities of modern Nigeria.

To understand why the NYSC still matters, we must examine the unique problems it was designed to address. Post-independence Nigeria was burdened by classic symptoms of underdevelopment: mass illiteracy, deep poverty, a severe shortage of skilled professionals, and a stark, uneven distribution of that talent. Worse still, the early leadership that emerged after 1960 was often criticised as being disconnected from the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens.

The architects of the NYSC recognised a timeless truth: a nation’s future depends entirely on the character of its leaders. They realised that higher education, while excellent for academic learning, often bred an elitist outlook. University graduates rarely understood the deep deprivation experienced by the vast majority of Nigerians living in remote, rural communities.The NYSC was introduced to break these invisible walls. By taking young graduates out of their geographical and cultural comfort zones, the scheme sought to strip away ethnic biases, instil an empathetic understanding of the common man, and prepare a new generation of patriotic leaders. It proved that no single part of Nigeria could exist in isolation.

When we assess the scheme today through the lens of recent evaluations, a telling trend emerges. Studies focusing on the lifecycle of a corps member show that the initial Orientation Camp phase remains exceptionally viable and successful. The three weeks spent in camp continue to serve as a melting pot, building rapid cross-cultural friendships, fostering tolerance, and instilling physical discipline.The tragedy, however, begins the moment corps members march out of the camp gates. Modern data reveals a systematic breakdown during the Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) and Community Development Service (CDS) phases.Once in the real world, today’s youth face severe systemic friction. Corporate bodies and government institutions routinely reject corps members without valid justification. Many who are accepted find themselves underpaid, financially exploited, or assigned to tasks that bear no relevance to their fields of study. This structural mismatch squanders the very intellectual capital the nation is supposed to be harnessing.

The greatest threat to the modern survival of the NYSC is, without a doubt, the state of national security. Pervasive fear has fundamentally altered how the scheme operates on the ground.Massive survey data tracking nearly 20,000 past corps members reveal that young graduates are increasingly manipulating the system to save their own lives. Faced with the terrifying prospect of being deployed to volatile regions, corps members frequently resort to strategic, and sometimes fraudulent, redeployment claims. Falsified medical reports and sudden marital adjustments have become survival tactics for escaping dangerous postings.

This anxiety is not unfounded. Recent psychological reviews of the scheme show a deeply worrying trend: while sudden relocation forces personal independence and cross-cultural adaptability, it is now extracting a severe mental and emotional toll. Fresh graduates are suffering from acute anxiety and emotional fatigue, triggered by the constant fear of violence in unfamiliar territories. Experts argue that the NYSC’s utility will continue to plummet unless robust, active security guarantees and mental health support frameworks are woven directly into the service year.

Despite these glaring flaws, the argument for keeping the NYSC alive is powerfully anchored in our rural realities. For millions of Nigerians living in the interior, corps members are not a luxury; they are a lifeline.A recent field appraisal measuring the local impact of the corps reveals that a staggering 74.8% of rural community members state that the NYSC actively drives regional development. In hundreds of remote villages across the country, permanent doctors, nurses, and teachers are nonexistent. The burden of keeping these communities afloat falls squarely on the shoulders of youth corps members.The highest impact is felt in Education (79.7%), where corps members serve as the primary teaching staff in local schools, followed closely by Clean Water/Sanitation initiatives (73.4%) and rural Healthcare delivery (68.5%).Yet, even this grassroots triumph is hamstrung by poor design. Desperate for quick recognition, corps members often prioritise short-term, high-profile “monument” projects over sustainable community programs. This misalignment, coupled with a lack of localised funding and low personal motivation stemming from meagre stipends, means that many of these rural interventions crumble the moment the service year ends.

In an economy plagued by hyper-unemployment, the NYSC has tried to reinvent itself through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) initiative. National labour reports acknowledge that the SAED program is conceptually sound – it acts as a vital safety net, instilling a sense of self-reliance and boosting graduate self-esteem at a time when formal jobs are scarce.But the program ultimately hits a brick wall due to a lack of continuity. The brief vocational exposure received in camp is rarely backed by access to credit, startup capital, or formal institutional mentorship. Consequently, the entrepreneurial fire ignited during the service year routinely evaporates the moment a corps member passes out, leaving them stranded in the informal sector.

Furthermore, there is a painful disparity between urban and rural postings. Corps members deployed to the rural corridors, where their skills are most needed, face severe infrastructure deficits. They find themselves in environments with zero market linkages to commercialise their skills and no access to banking facilities, effectively punishing them for serving their country where it hurts most.At the macro level, the employment and labourmarket analysis reveals that the NYSC serves as a vital matching mechanism, channelling talent into the corporate and public sectors and providing businesses with a subsidised workforce. But because our national value chains are fragmented and industrial capacity is low, the economy cannot absorb these youth after 12 months. The NYSC has essentially become a temporary holding pattern, a one-year pause on graduate unemployment rather than a permanent cure.

As the NYSC marks its 53rd year, existing data tells us that its foundational mandate remains completely undisputed. It is a vital shield against ethnic division, a pillar of rural survival, and a crucial buffer for our labour market.However, we can no longer expect our youth to foster national integration at the expense of their safety and mental well-being. At 53, the NYSC is too old to be managed with outdated tools.If the government wishes to preserve this historic institution for the next fifty years; it must transition from passive celebration to aggressive, structural reform. This means: guaranteeing absolute physical security and insurance for every corps member deployed; enforcing strict institutional penalties against corporate organisations that reject or exploit corps members; creating a massive, dedicated single-digit credit fund to provide immediate startup capital for graduates who excel in the SAED program; and fixing the rural-urban disparity by providing extra incentives and infrastructure for those serving in remote areas.

The NYSC is a beautiful legacy of resilience and unity. But legacies must be protected, adapted, and funded. To save the dream of 1973, we must boldly confront and fix the operational failures of 2026.

•Dr Onyima teaches at Paul University, Awka