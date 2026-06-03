Nya Basil emerges APP guber candidate in Cross River

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Engr Nya Basil has emerged as the Action People’s Party gubernatorial candidate in Cross River State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This follows the conclusion of its gubernatorial primaries in the state.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Odinta Ekawon, said the candidate emerged after a consensus process was carried out and that it reflects the desires of members across the state.

“The primaries were conducted in a quite peaceful and transparent atmosphere that was devoid of rancour and acrimony.

“This process reflected the unity and democratic maturity of APP members across Cross River State. It is also a testament to the internal cohesion within the party as it prepares for the polls,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the governorship candidate thanked the party leadership and members for the confidence reposed in him, saying it was a collective responsibility to reposition the state.

“This is a call to service and a collective responsibility to reposition Cross River for sustainable growth and development. My priorities include purposeful leadership, inclusive governance and people-oriented policies.

“I also hope to prioritise infrastructure, job creation, education, healthcare delivery, accountability and transparency,” he said.

Effiom Edet, the Cross River State Chairman of the APP, commended the aspirants for their sportsmanship and commitment to party unity.

He added that the party is committed to fielding credible candidates at all levels and urged Cross River residents to support its vision of “a prosperous, united and progressive state.”