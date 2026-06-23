Nwoye to Obi: Democracy is won at polling units, not on social media

By Lawrence Agbo

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, Ben Nwoye, has said elections are decided by voters at polling units and not through social media campaigns or television appearances.

Nwoye made the remark on ARISE News while commenting on the outcome of the Ekiti State governorship election, insisting that political actors must build grassroots support rather than rely on online popularity.

Nwoye said Peter Obi and his supporters should have been more visible on the ground during the election, arguing that democracy requires direct engagement with the electorate.

“Democracy is not about being on the internet, running around, or mobilising as if it were student union activism. It is about being on the ground,” Nwoye said.

According to the APC chieftain, residents of Ekiti State expressed their choices through the ballot at their various polling units.

“The people of Ekiti State spoke; they practised democracy at the polling units, not on the internet or in television studios,” he added.

Nwoye said many voters do not have access to television stations or participate actively in online political conversations, but are aware of developments and government activities in their communities.

“Many people do not even have access to television stations, but they understand the kind of work being done in the state,” he said.