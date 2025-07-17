From Adanna Nnamani

The national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has distanced itself from any planned protest over the recently approved N32,000 pension increment by the Federal Government, warning members across the country to shun such actions.

Speaking in Abuja after a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), the Deputy National President of the union, Chief Abdulahi Onu, said the NUP is committed to dialogue and engagement with relevant authorities rather than confrontation.

He said the union is satisfied with the clarifications provided by PTAD regarding the increment and ongoing efforts to clear outstanding arrears. According to him, the NUP will not support or participate in any protest organised by splinter groups or individuals acting outside the union’s constitutionally recognised structures.

Specifically disassociating the national body from the planned demonstrations, Chief Onu pointed to certain groups, including the NIPOST Lagos Branch and other factions, which he said have been circulating information about protests over the increment and arrears.

“Our leadership, representing members across the country, is satisfied with the explanation of PTAD on the issue of the N32,000 pension increment and its efforts at clearing the arrears. We equally appreciate President Tinubu for all his efforts at bettering the living conditions of pensioners,” he said.

“We are also directing all our members to stay away from the rumoured protest called by some groups of pensioners. PTAD is currently attending to the issues and concerns of all pensioners regarding the N32,000 pension increase, and we trust that the efforts of the agency towards making payment will come to fruition in no distant time.

“No group of pensioners, chapter, or sector should decide, let alone send out a circular announcing a protest or any form of industrial action without the consent of the national leadership. It is not right and neither is it the character of a responsible trade union,” he warned.