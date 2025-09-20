By Oluseye Ojo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has demanded immediate and unconditional release of all journalists detained by security agencies for carrying out their professional responsibilities.

The union’s National President, Alhassan Yahya, made the demand in a statement made available to journalists on Friday by the National Secretary of the union, Achike Chude.

He vehemently condemned the harassment and unlawful arrests of journalists, including Ms. Azuka Ogujiuba, and Mr. Nasir Hassan Yelwa, by the police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ekiti State, and other parts of the country.

According to him, “These actions by the police are a blatant abuse of power and a dangerous threat to our democracy. Journalists are not criminals; they are professionals with a constitutional mandate to inform the public and hold those in authority accountable.

“The continuous targeting of journalists by security operatives is unacceptable and must stop immediately.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police to swiftly investigate these disturbing incidents and hold those responsible for these unlawful acts accountable. Democracy cannot survive when the press is intimidated, harassed, or treated as an enemy of the state.”

Yahya cautioned that any further assault on the media would be met with strong resistance, as NUJ would mobilise its members nationwide and seek international solidarity to protect press freedom and the rights of journalists in Nigeria.

“The union stands firm in its commitment to defend democracy, uphold press freedom, and guarantee the safety of all media practitioners. An injury to one journalist is an injury to all,” he stated.